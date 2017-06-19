Indian mission in Hungary hosts 3-day...

Indian mission in Hungary hosts 3-day 'Ganga-Danube: Cultural Festival of India'

Budapest [Hungary], June 23 : The Embassy of India is hosting a three-day second edition of the "Ganga-Danube: Cultural Festival of India" and Third International Day of Yoga in 15 cities of Hungary from June 23 to June 25. The cities where this festival is being showcased are Budapest, Balatonfured, Debrecen, Eger, Esztergom, Gyor, Nagykanizsa, Nagykoros, Miscolc, Pecs, Sarvar, Szentendre, Sopron, Szeged and Veszprem. On June 24 and June 25, the embassy is staging several cultural performances, yoga practices, yoga workshops, Indian folk art Henna, a food festival and screening of Bollywood movies in these 15 Hungarian cities, which will be open to the public, free of cost.

