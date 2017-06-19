Indian mission in Hungary hosts 3-day 'Ganga-Danube: Cultural Festival of India'
Budapest [Hungary], June 23 : The Embassy of India is hosting a three-day second edition of the "Ganga-Danube: Cultural Festival of India" and Third International Day of Yoga in 15 cities of Hungary from June 23 to June 25. The cities where this festival is being showcased are Budapest, Balatonfured, Debrecen, Eger, Esztergom, Gyor, Nagykanizsa, Nagykoros, Miscolc, Pecs, Sarvar, Szentendre, Sopron, Szeged and Veszprem. On June 24 and June 25, the embassy is staging several cultural performances, yoga practices, yoga workshops, Indian folk art Henna, a food festival and screening of Bollywood movies in these 15 Hungarian cities, which will be open to the public, free of cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC