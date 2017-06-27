Impressive archaeological site revealed under planned Bratislava ring road
One of the most extensive archaeological sites in Slovakia was revealed during the survey of the plots on which the future Bratislava ring road will be built. Situated in the Bratislava borough of Podunajske Biskupice, the excavated area dates back to the 8th century.
