Holocaust survivor speaks at Northbor...

Holocaust survivor speaks at Northborough middle school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

The entire 8th grade class at the Robert E. Melican Middle School in Northborough sat hunched forward-almost breathless-during an assembly on May 17. It was Holocaust survivor Sam Weinreb who held their attention. For a full hour, over-and-over, Weinreb said to them, "I want you to know, I want you to know."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC