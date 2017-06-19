HN: Approach to post-Brexit Europe to...

HN: Approach to post-Brexit Europe to be test of V4's viability

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Visegrad Four group has been rather ineffective due to lacking coordination so far, and its approach to the further development of the EU will be a key test to show whether the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have anything in common, Adam Cerny writes in Hospodarske noviny Friday. Cooperation between the V4 members has been only symbolical since the group's establishment in the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC