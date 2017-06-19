HN: Approach to post-Brexit Europe to be test of V4's viability
The Visegrad Four group has been rather ineffective due to lacking coordination so far, and its approach to the further development of the EU will be a key test to show whether the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have anything in common, Adam Cerny writes in Hospodarske noviny Friday. Cooperation between the V4 members has been only symbolical since the group's establishment in the early 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
