Historical towboat Sturec to disclose its secrets

Even though Bratislava is dubbed as a city on the river, it does not have a museum dedicated to its ship-building and river transport history. This may change after the restoration of the historical towboat A turec is complete and it becomes a museum in its own right.

Chicago, IL

