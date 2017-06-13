Historical engines from the Peacemaker film roll again

The historical steam engine 475.196 dubbed Her Ladyship with two other vintage engines when presented during the reunion in 2005. The so-called Old Depot or Rendez in Bratislava's borough of Raca will host another national reunion of historical railway engines and vehicles between June 17 and 18. Visitors will be able to see historical railway vehicles not only from the whole of Slovakia but also from the museum at the Austrian Strasshof and the collections of the Hungarian and Czech rail companies.

