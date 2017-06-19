Giant Mersey Gateway bridge building ...

Giant Mersey Gateway bridge building machine reaches epic milestone

Read more: Runcornandwidnesworld.co.uk

The giant bridge building machine, Webster, carries out its final concrete pour on the Mersey Gateway's south approach viaduct The 1,700 tonne machine, which looks and operates like a giant Meccano set, has been working on the south approach viaduct creating the reinforced concrete deck that will be used by 60,000 vehicles per day. Webster is one of two movable scaffolding systems , specially designed and built to construct the curved viaducts leading to the new bridge.

