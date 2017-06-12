Gangland boss Yegorov has been detain...

Gangland boss Yegorov has been detained in Ukraine

Volodymyr Yegorov with police on July 27, 2011 in Bratislava. Citajte viac: https://domov.sme.sk/c/20559262/na-ukrajine-zatkli-bossa-yegorova-na-slovensku-obzalovaneho-z-piatich-vrazd.html#ixzz4k47ek7wE The 20-year case against Volodymyr Yegorov, 52, involves charges of drug and arms smuggling to Ukraine, the SITA newswire wrote on June 15. The Russian national with a Ukrainian passport was detained with pre-trial custody proposed, according to documents made available to the Cas.sk website.

