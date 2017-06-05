Gabor Grendel becomes new chairman of...

Gabor Grendel becomes new chairman of NOVA

21 hrs ago

Gabor Grendel became the new chairman of the NOVA political party after being elected by delegates at the NOVA congress in Bratislava on June 3. Grendel garnered almost 100 percent of the votes and has replaced ex-MP Daniel Lipsic, who endorsed him for the post. Lipsic stepped down as party chair after being involved in a fatal traffic accident last year, although he's still a rank-and-file member.

