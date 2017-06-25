Former industrial building to transfo...

Former industrial building to transform into offices

The former spinning mill and the engine house, the only remainders of the iconic former Bratislava Thread Factory, better known as Cvernovka, will turn into an office building and a congress hall. The owner and developer of the premises, Finnish-Slovak company YIT Slovakia, addressed the architectural studio Bouda Masar Architekti to prepare the conversion project.

