Foreigners in Slovakia also make a date with their cities
Wearing T-shirts with the lyrics of the Slovak band Tublatanka, thousands of volunteers went on a "date" with their city June 9 and 10. annual NaA e Mesto , the biggest corporate volunteering event in central Europe, encouraged Slovaks and foreigners to volunteer at various sites across the country. Groups were able to paint fences, mow lawns, and spend time with the elderly or disabled people.
