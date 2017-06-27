Fire-figthers are controlling the fir...

Fire-figthers are controlling the fire in Zahorie region

A fire in the forest between the villages of Jakubov and Lab in the western-Slovak region of Zahorie was localised on the morning of June 28 . However, the situation was made more difficult by the strong winds, the operations officer of the Regional Presidium of Fire and Rescue Corps in Bratislava told the Sme daily.

