FinMin has revised Slovakia's economic growth upwards for the next few years

8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovakia's GDP should grow by 3.3 percent year-on-year in 2017, before accelerating to 4.2 percent in 2018 and to 4.4 percent in 2019. The Slovak Finance Ministry published the latest economic forecast on June 19. While the 2017 outlook has not changed compared to a prognosis from February, the prospects for 2018 have improved by 0.2 percentage points.

