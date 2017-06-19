FinMin has revised Slovakia's economic growth upwards for the next few years
Slovakia's GDP should grow by 3.3 percent year-on-year in 2017, before accelerating to 4.2 percent in 2018 and to 4.4 percent in 2019. The Slovak Finance Ministry published the latest economic forecast on June 19. While the 2017 outlook has not changed compared to a prognosis from February, the prospects for 2018 have improved by 0.2 percentage points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC