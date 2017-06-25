Famous sculptor Jankovic passes away at 79
Slovakia has lost another prominent artist. Internationally-acclaimed sculptor Jozef Jankovic died on June 6 in Bratislava, at the age of 79. Jankovic was born on November 8, 1937, in Bratislava and faced much opposition during the era of communism, as his style of work did earn the approval of those in power.
