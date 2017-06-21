Europe's Next Housing Boom Raises Red...

Europe's Next Housing Boom Raises Red Flags in Ex-Communist East

As the Nordic housing market cools and prices fall in pre-Brexit London, lenders in the European Union's eastern wing are shoveling cash to borrowers emboldened by record-low unemployment, wage growth and expansive monetary policy. Low household debt means most of the region is still far from a housing spiral.

