Eurokontext 2017 offers comparison in contemporary drama

For foreigners, drama is a less accessible genre and thus the Eurokontext theatre festival, which brings a selection of Slovak and foreign productions with English subtitles to Bratislava every second year, represents a unique chance to gain insight. "Civilisation threatened by civilisation" is the leitmotif of the 2017 edition, the dramaturge of the festival Miriam KiA iASovA said, adding that it is not always a threat coming as outside force but also the illusionary threats and fears caused from inside, like the extremism in Slovakia.

