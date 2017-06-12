EU Will Take Legal Action against Central Europe States
Brussels will assume a hard line against Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic over their refusal to accept refugees according to previously agreed quotas. Dismayed over the failure of some member states to accept asylum-seekers, the European Commission has decided to up the ante and send "letters of formal notice to Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, according to Reuters , citing multiple sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC