EU Will Take Legal Action against Cen...

EU Will Take Legal Action against Central Europe States

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Transitions Online

Brussels will assume a hard line against Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic over their refusal to accept refugees according to previously agreed quotas. Dismayed over the failure of some member states to accept asylum-seekers, the European Commission has decided to up the ante and send "letters of formal notice to Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, according to Reuters , citing multiple sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC