EU Commission is looking into plans by the Slovakian government to grant A 108 million to car maker for new factory in Nitra An investigation has been launched by the European Commission into plans by the Slovakian government to grant 108 million to Jaguar Land Rover to support of its new car factory there. The probe will look into whether the grant to luxury car manufacturer is in line with EU rules on regional state aid.

