Environment ministry warns of underground water pollution in Vrakuna
Bratislava's boroughs of Vrakuna, Ruzinov and Podunajske Biskupice have recently issued warnings to their inhabitants to not drink or bathe in water from their wells and to avoid eating any leaf and root vegetables from the area. The step follows the publication of an Environment Ministry report that analysed the impact of the toxic chemical waste dump in Vrakuna.
