Easy summer living in Bratislava

Some things have changed but the core of the Bratislava Cultural Summer remains for 2017 - including a host of music, dance, folklore, historical re-enactment, crafts and other events, as well as more information in English, expansion to surrounding areas and tourist-friendly features. year of this festival in Bratislava will not be as rich as last year - marked by the Slovak presidency of the Council of European Union - but will nevertheless offer more than 190 events between June and September, most of which will not require an in-depth knowledge of the Slovak language.

