Delegation Led by Ra Na Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov Leaves for Slovakia
On June 29, the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker, Head of Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of the RA NA deputies Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko left for Slovakia on a two-day visit.
