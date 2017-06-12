Civic campaign expert: Anticorruption...

Civic campaign expert: Anticorruption protests are too ambitious

Smer will not permit serious personnel changes simply due to students' protests, according to expert on civic campaigns, Juraj Rizman. Students organising protests against corruption did not choose the best possible strategy, according to expert on civic campaigns, Juraj Rizman of Via Iuris NGO.

Chicago, IL

