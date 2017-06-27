Church tower in Levoca will be open to visitors
The city of Levoca in Presov Region will open the 70-metre tower of the Church of St James for both domestic and foreign visitors in mid-July. "The number of visitors during the last season surprised us positively," Kamil Tomcofcik of the tourism department of Levoca's municipal authority told the SITA newswire.
