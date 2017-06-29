Chipita coy over 'new Slovakia plant' claims
Greece-based savoury snacks specialist company Chipita has refused to confirm or deny reports it plans to build a new plant for its products in Slovakia. The company told just-food "it is interested in many markets [including Slovakia] and is constantly looking for opportunities" but added: "However, it is not in a position to make any specific announcement at this moment."
