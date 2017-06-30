Business News Schedule at 2000 GMT/4 PM Et
MILAN/ROME - Italy begins winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and could cost the state up to 17 billion euros . , moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Steve Scherer, 720 words) LONDON - Major central banks should press ahead with interest rate increases, the Bank for International Settlements says, while recognising that some turbulence in financial markets will have to be negotiated along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC