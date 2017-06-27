Bus station Mlynske Nivy will move later
The developer HB Reavis will start construction of a brand-new bus station in Bratislava later than originally planned. This is because they have not yet completed the temporary bus station at Bottova Street which will replace the current station until the new one can be built.
