Brussels scrutinises the subsidy for Novaky power plant

The European Commission is looking into how Slovakia covers up support for the private mining company, Hornonitrianske Bane Prievidza. Its office workers are currently scrutinising the subsidy used by the chief power producer Slovenske Elektrarne which subsequently buys brown coal from the mines to burn in the power plant in Novaky, the Sme daily reported.

Chicago, IL

