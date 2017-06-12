Blogger Bencik awarded European citizen's prize for 2017
Blogger, Jan Bencik, will become one of 50 laureates of the European Citizen's Prize 2017, granted by the European Parliament to people who help their environment. Bencik is a pensioner, civic activist and blogger from Ruzomberok.
