Bishops protest teaching of humanism
Catholic bishops have recently voiced their opposition to portions of the national action plan of the education of children that encourage schools to incorporate topics related to humanism into their classrooms, the Dennik N daily reported. The action plan recommends that schools include in their curricula topics related to multicultural education; education linked to humanism, human rights and children's rights; equality between men and women; prevention against all forms of discrimination, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, intolerance and racism; and migration.
