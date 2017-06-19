Birdwatching in Bratislava

Birdwatching in Bratislava

Though bird watching is not as popular in Slovakia as in the UK or the US, an increasing number of Slovaks are taking up the hobby. And while it may not be apparent at first sight, Bratislava and its environs, thanks to the region's diverse environment, is one of the most interesting localities for birdwatching in Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

