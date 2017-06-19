Anti-extremist campaign: Together, there are more of us
Togetehr There Are More of Us cmaapign has been launched June 21, in fornt of the BanskA Bystrica regional office. The campaign will last until the autumn election and is calling on citizens in BanskA Bystrica Region to vote for candidates who do not have extremist and fascist background, the nasabystrica.sme.sk website wrote on June 21. The campaign was launched in front of the BanskA Bystrica regional office on June 21. Activists of Nie v naA om meste and the Centre of Community Organising initiated the new campaign called a Spolu je nA s viac to tour nearby cities, towns, and villages until the regional election.
