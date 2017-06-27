A new educational complex is open in ...

A new educational complex is open in Slovak Paradise

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Creating an entrance gate to Slovensky Raj is a new educational complex called "On the Dragonfly's Wings". The exhibit opened in Podlesok, close to the village of Hrabusice in late June.

Chicago, IL

