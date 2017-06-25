250,000 more people live in Bratislav...

250,000 more people live in Bratislava than official statistics show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Based on data from the Slovak Statistics Office, Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, has about 417,000 official citizens, i.e. those who have permanent residence here. In reality half as many again live in the city, making the total about 666,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC