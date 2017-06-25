250,000 more people live in Bratislava than official statistics show
Based on data from the Slovak Statistics Office, Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, has about 417,000 official citizens, i.e. those who have permanent residence here. In reality half as many again live in the city, making the total about 666,000.
