Wooden toothbrushes prompt small-scale industrial revival in Bratislava

To begin with, young enthusiast Roman KovA cs just wanted to change his local environment for the better, and to help people. The idea of manufacturing environmentally friendly wooden toothbrushes and selling them to finance non-profit community projects occurred to him only later.

