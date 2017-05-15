Will the New Silk Road pass through S...

Will the New Silk Road pass through Slovakia?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

A 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure outside the National Convention Center, the venue which holds the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing. Ambitious investments in transport and trade projects and modern maritime and land infrastructure to connect Asia, Europe and Africa, imitating the ancient Silk Road, have been discussed in Beijing at a meeting of senior officials from more than 100 countries, with 30 presidents and prime ministers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC