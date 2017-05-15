WannaCry malware attack hit hospital in Nitra
On Monday May 15, the Nitra Faculty Hospital was still dealing with the aftermath of a massive malware attack from Friday afternoon. Only around half of its computers were in working order on Monday morning, while the rest were being checked and gradually brought back into operation, hospital spokesperson Tatiana Timkova told the TASR newswire on the same day.
