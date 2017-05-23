Vote-buying scandal lands village may...

Vote-buying scandal lands village mayor in court

Around four Roma stood in front of the RoA3 4ASava district court waiting to hear and listen to a man speaking loudly. His name was Stanislav KuA erA k, a key witness in a case of vote-buying corruption, with the police accusing GemerskA Poloma mayor Miroslav Michalka and local Roma Matej KuA erA k, Stanislav's brother of this crime.



