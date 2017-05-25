VeA3 4kA1 2 Meder heated by geotherma...

VeA3 4kA1 2 Meder heated by geothermal energy

The Centre for the Use of Geothermal Energy was ceremonially opened in Velky Meder , making it the fourth town in Slovakia to use thermal energy for public heating. A 2,450-metre deep bore releasing water with a temperature reaching 93 degrees Celsius provides heating for 1,300 flats, a school, a kindergarten and a cultural centre in the town.

