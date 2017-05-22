Unemployment rate falls to 7.74 percent in April

The unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month in April and by 1.9 p.p. year-on-year, to stand at 7.74 percent, the TASR newswire wrote on May 19, citing Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre general director Marian ValentoviA . The number of jobseekers immediately able to start work was 211,104 in April, a decrease of 8,045 individuals m-o-m and of 50,810 y-o-y.

