Two Slovak directors and one producer participate in the IFF Cannes

8 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The 70th jubilee of the International Film Festival in Cannes again features the Czech & Slovak Pavilion #133, and three filmmakers from Slovakia. The pavilion of the two neighbouring countries can be found in the International Village at MarchA© du Film and has been there since May 17. GyA rgy KristA3f and Michal BlaA ko, two young Slovak film directors whose films are introduced in the Festival's Official Selection in their world premieres, and Slovak Producer on the Move, KatarA na KrnA A ovA , whose Little Harbour was premiered at Berlinale 2017 and received the Crystal Bear award will represent the country in their due categories.

