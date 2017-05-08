Twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys born ...

Twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys born at Wellington Zoo

Thursday May 4 Read more: Dominion Post

Wellington Zoo's cotton-top tamarin duo Celeste and Esteban welcomed twins on Friday morning. Zoo staff say the first-time parents are doing extremely with the babies seen clinging to their dad's back.

