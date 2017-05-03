Town police patrol captures suspect in bank robbery

The events in the mining town of Kremnica on May 3 were reminiscent of a western movie: the armed robbery of a local bank ended with the suspect being shot in the leg by town police. The attempt of a man, identified as Jaroslav from Ruzomberok, aged 44, to rob a VUB bank on the morning of May 3, ended with a shoot-out outside the bank's Kremnica branch, spokesperson of the Police Corps in Banska Bystrica, Petra Kovacikova, informed the TASR newswire.

