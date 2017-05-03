Town police patrol captures suspect i...

Town police patrol captures suspect in bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The events in the mining town of Kremnica on May 3 were reminiscent of a western movie: the armed robbery of a local bank ended with the suspect being shot in the leg by town police. The attempt of a man, identified as Jaroslav from Ruzomberok, aged 44, to rob a VUB bank on the morning of May 3, ended with a shoot-out outside the bank's Kremnica branch, spokesperson of the Police Corps in Banska Bystrica, Petra Kovacikova, informed the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC