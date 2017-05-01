To Russia with love

To Russia with love

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The right-wing extremist organisations in central Europe are linked by their inclination towards Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, the survey of the Hungarian institute, Political Capital, suggests. The findings are based on a comparative analysis of five case studies carried out in central European countries, that were published by the Globsec institute on May 2. The Slovak part of the study was prepared by political scientist Grigorij MeseA3 4nikov and security analyst Radovan BrA nik, the SITA newswire reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC