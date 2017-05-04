Time to splash the cash, says Fico

Time to splash the cash, says Fico

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovakia is doing well economically and financially, and citizens must also feel this in the form of improved standards of living. This was the main message Prime Minister Robert Fico conveyed in speeches in Nitra and A1 2ilina to mark Workers' Day on May 1. To achieve this aim, he set out plans to increase the minimum wage and supplementary payments for night, weekend and holiday work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC