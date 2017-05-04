Time to splash the cash, says Fico
Slovakia is doing well economically and financially, and citizens must also feel this in the form of improved standards of living. This was the main message Prime Minister Robert Fico conveyed in speeches in Nitra and A1 2ilina to mark Workers' Day on May 1. To achieve this aim, he set out plans to increase the minimum wage and supplementary payments for night, weekend and holiday work.
