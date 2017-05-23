The state will respond to the cable c...

The state will respond to the cable car project by the end of June

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Developer HB Reavis applies for the statute of an important investment to build the Bratislava bus station and cable car . The state will respond to the request of the developer HB Reavis to grant its project for the construction of a brand new bus station, Stanica Nivy and a cable car across the Danube River, a statute of important investment by the end of June.

Chicago, IL

