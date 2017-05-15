The construction of new Bratislava bu...

The construction of new Bratislava bus station kicks off

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Construction is starting with a 125-metre administration tower, and will continue with the new bus station premises in summer. Real estate developer HB Reavis launched construction on a project called Stanica Nivy that should replace the current main bus station in Bratislava in the area known as MlynskA© Nivy on May 16. The whole project is beginning with the construction of a 125-metre office building called Nivy Tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC