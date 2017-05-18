The campaign Bike to Work draws a record number of people this year
This year a record number of cyclists have joined the Bike to Work campaign. In total 8,531 people, 2,566 teams and 1,166 employers enrolled into the campaign, lasting the whole of May, to support permanently sustainable mobility in towns and municipalities.
