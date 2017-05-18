Testing the Teflon

Testing the Teflon

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

When Culture Minister Marek MaA ariA , a member of the governing Smer party, said this about his fellow cabinet member Robert KaliASA k during a live debate organised a few days ago by the DennA k N daily, one could even detect in his tone a sense of genuine sympathy for the interior minister. In fact, MaA ariA went on to admit that if he were in KaliASA k's shoes, he would already have quit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC