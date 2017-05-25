Spectacular Slovakia: Dominican Churc...

Spectacular Slovakia: Dominican Church on film

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Located just minutes from the main street, the Dominican Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is the main feature in a square whose name it shares. It is also the oldest church and oldest preserved edifice in Kosice, dating back to the 13th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC