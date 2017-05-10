Slovakian couple who trafficked two w...

Slovakian couple who trafficked two women to UK are jailed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Slovakian couple who trafficked two women to the UK and tried to SELL them to Asian men seeking EU citizenship before pimping them out as prostitutes are jailed for 12 years A Slovakian couple who trafficked two women into Britain and tried to force them into sham marriages or prostitution have been jailed for a total of 12 years. Jaroslav Slepcik and his wife Svetlana Plachetkova recruited women from Lunik IX - a slum in Kosice, Slovakia, where many Roma gypsies live - to Gravesend, Kent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC