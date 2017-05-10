Slovakian couple who trafficked two women to UK are jailed
Slovakian couple who trafficked two women to the UK and tried to SELL them to Asian men seeking EU citizenship before pimping them out as prostitutes are jailed for 12 years A Slovakian couple who trafficked two women into Britain and tried to force them into sham marriages or prostitution have been jailed for a total of 12 years. Jaroslav Slepcik and his wife Svetlana Plachetkova recruited women from Lunik IX - a slum in Kosice, Slovakia, where many Roma gypsies live - to Gravesend, Kent.
